Concrete remains of bridge are dubbed 'eyesore' blighting Blackpool town centre

The elevated walkway over Bank Hey Street was demolished three years ago as part of the development of the Sands Hotel.

But one of the footings was left behind on the pavement outside the TK Maxx department store.

Mark Crichton Maitland, property manager for the TK Maxx building, is calling for the footing to be removed.

The remains of the bridge on Bank Hey Street

He dubbed the structure "the most awful eyesore right in the centre of Blackpool" and said it was not helping the store "having the stump of a concrete pedestrian bridge sticking out of one end."

Mr Maitland said he believe responsibility lay with Coolsilk, developers of the Sands Hotel, but Coolsilk says it has done all that was required of it.

It said it had removed the majority of the council-owned bridge as a gesture of goodwill at its own cost.

Marcus Walker, development director at Coolsilk, said: "The bridge is within the ownership of Blackpool Council and the removal of the remaining part is not the responsibility of Coolsilk Property & Investment Ltd (CPIL) under planning or any other legislation.

"The bridge has been a recognised eyesore for decades and was a source of regular break-ins, burglaries and vandalism for TK Maxx and neighbouring Heron Foods via first floor fire exits located on the bridge.

"CPIL very generously and at significant cost removed the majority of the bridge and more than was required to enable our hotel development to proceed, as a gesture of goodwill to the council. "

He added Coolsilk had also funded the replacement of fire exits to the ground floor for TK Maxx and Heron Foods.

Mr Walker said: "The remaining small portion of the council owned bridge is directly connected to the TK Maxx and Heron Food stores on the opposite side of the road from our developing 5-Star Sands Venue Resort Hotel and Spa.

"The removal of this small remaining part of the bridge is not a matter for CPIL to address but we look forward to these parties working together to remove the remainder of the bridge for the benefit of the residents, shoppers and the resort."