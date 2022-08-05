Community centre offering help for cash-strapped residents in Layton

Layton Community House on Grenfell Avenue has successfully bid to Blackpool Council to run two projects in the neighbourhood aimed at easing financial pressure for people on benefits including cash-strapped families.

The first scheme enables people to be reimbursed for £10 if they show receipts for payments for pre-payment meters.

The second is providing baby products directly as well as women’s sanitary products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture shows Coun Martin Mitchell, Melanie Kelly, and Layton House manager Pete Mercer

Layton House trustee Melanie Kelly, who put the bids together, said: “It’s great to be able to help so many people at a time when the cost of living is beyond a joke.

"We know how expensive formula milk and nappies etc are, and we are pleased to offer support to families with young children who may be struggling with rising costs of essentials.

"We can offer nappies, formula milk, baby wipes, toiletries and sanitary products completely free.

"In order to receive the reimbursements for pre-payment meters individuals will need to provide a recent receipt showing a payment to a pre-payment meter.

"Unfortunately we are not able to offer reimbursements for payments made by way of direct debits."

Coun Martin Mitchell, chairman of Layton Community House, added: “ Layton Community House is at the heart of the local community and we look forward to welcoming new people through our doors as we relieve fuel poverty and reduce social isolation.”

Both schemes are only open to Layton residents, and those wishing to take advantage can go along to the community centre at 5 Grenfell Avenue any time between 9.30am and 12 noon on Fridays, or call 01253 391811 or email [email protected]

To qualify, people must be receiving the following benefits - universal credit, pension credit, income support, income-based JSA, income-related ESA,child tax credit.

The assistance will be distributed in the coming weeks, up until the first week of September.