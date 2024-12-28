'Closing the Post Office is one less reason to go to town'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A county councillor has backed a call for the Post Office to think again about plans to close a branch in Wyre.

Poulton-le-Fylde division representative Alf Clempson has spoken out against the proposed withdrawal of the counter service in the town. He is supporting a push for a rethink made by his colleague, Morecambe South member Charlie Edwards, whose local branch is also under threat.

The Post Office announced last month that it could shut more than a hundred of its “crown” outlets - those which it owns and operates directly rather than under franchise agreements with subpostmasters.

The Poulton branch, in the Teanlowe Centre, and its Morecambe counterpart, on Victoria Street, and are amongst those at risk.

County Cllrs Alf Clempson and Charlie Edwards with the motion to de discussed at County Hall in the new year | Charlie Edwards

County Cllr Edwards has submitted a motion - backed by County Cllr Clempson - to be debated at the next meeting of Lancashire County Council.

It expresses dismay at the planned closures and notes that “thousands of residents” have set out their opposition to the proposals, because of the impact that they are likely to have, “particularly on vulnerable and elderly residents in rural communities”.

County Cllr Edwards said the Post Office provides “vital services for people who can’t necessarily access everything on the internet or a mobile phone”.

He added: “Morecambe town centre is on its knees and if there are no reasons to go into town, nobody will. That’s why I support Morecambe Library, that’s why I want to see the Arndale redeveloped - and that’s why we need to protect the Post Office.

“I appreciate the Post Office needs to make efficiencies, but expanding the services they offer like banking, parcel delivery and currency exchange will surely be more profitable than inconveniencing their customers,” the Conservative politician said.

Around 1,000 jobs are a risk nationwide as a result of the proposed shutdowns, which are part of the Post Office’s transformation plan. The company says the changes will enable it to increase the pay of postmasters.