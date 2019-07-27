Cleveleys MP Maynard returns to rail role

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard is returning to his former transport role as part of the changes brought in by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Maynard was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport yesterday and will take up the post from next week.

The Conservative MP was Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice from May 2019 to July 2019 and prior to that was Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury).

His first stint at Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport was from July 2016 to January 2018.

Mr Maynard was elected Conservative MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys in May 2010.

He was educated at St Ambrose College, Altrincham and University College, Oxford where he studied history.