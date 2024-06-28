Clean up sewage to attract tourists is the call from election candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Put small hotels first and clean up our seas - that was the message as tourism was put at the centre of political debate on the Fylde coast.

Candidates standing in Blackpool North and Fleetwood were asked what their policies would be to attract more visitors to the area.

Candidates Paul Maynard, Crackers, Gita Gordon, Bill Greene, Tina Rothery, Dan Barker and Clive Grunshaw | National World

Liberal Democrat Bill Greene said the first priority had to be tackling pollution and warned "I don't see how you can attract anyone when there is sewage. We need to clean our rivers, seas and beaches."

Independent Gita Gordon and Green Party candidate Tina Rothery both said small hotels needed more support, while the Official Monster Raving Loony Party suggested a tram race along the Promenade.

Conservative Paul Maynard said Cleveleys should look at ways to attract more coach parties and ensure it had to right businesses to cater for its visitors, while more had to be done to revive Fleetwood as a resort town.

Clive Grunshaw, representing Labour, said its candidate Lorraine Beavers supported the Wyre Barrage scheme where a lagoon could be created for watersports to boost tourism.