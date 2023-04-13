News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
57 minutes ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
2 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
3 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
4 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Claims Blackpool could adopt low emission zone sparks election row

Claims Blackpool could introduce a low emission zone which would see some motorists charged for driving through the town centre have been dismissed.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST

Around 400 people have signed an online petition in protest after Conservative party election candidates warned the council was considering the move.

Low emission zones have already been introduced in cities such as London to tackle air pollution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change and environment on Blackpool Council, said the executive rejected the possibility in 2021 after it was among recommendations made by the Blackpool Climate Assembly.

Electric vehicles may be the only vehicles allowed in low emission zonesElectric vehicles may be the only vehicles allowed in low emission zones
Electric vehicles may be the only vehicles allowed in low emission zones
Most Popular

The Labour councillor, who is standing in Talbot ward for re-election in May, said: “I want to reassure people that while this was a suggestion put forward at the Climate Assembly, it was dismissed by the executive.

“We want to address climate issues, but not in a way that would cost people money, especially in a town where many are already struggling financially.

Hide Ad

“Instead we are looking at solutions which are beneficial to Blackpool including introducing electric buses and encouraging active travel.”

Hide Ad

Ian White, who along with Will Banks is standing as a Conservative candidate in Talbot ward, said investment in new CCTV cameras to monitor the town centre indicated the council may not have completely shut the door on restricting traffic.

He said since launching the petition it has “come to light the idea was rejected for a 2027 roll out, though only in the minutes from a meeting, no official documentation or it would have been picked up on analysis.”

Mr White added: “What Will and I are fighting for, is an official answer that these plans are completely rejected or shelved.

Hide Ad

“Sadly there are too many projects that appear to be put on hold over the election period, potentially to resurface dependant on the results and this must not be one of them.”

A report to the executive on November 8 2021 confirms a recommendation to “implement an ultra-low emissions zone in the town centre by 2027, chargingvehicles that are not electric for access” was rejected

Hide Ad

One of the reasons given was “Blackpool’s air quality is of a reasonably high standard due to the onshore breeze.”

Other candidates standing in Talbot ward at the May 4 elections are Mark Smith (Labour) and Danny Gee (Independent).

Related topics:BlackpoolConservative PartyBlackpool CouncilLabour