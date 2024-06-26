Church plans aim to provide 'dynamic' environment for community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new community centre could open in Blackpool if plans to convert church buildings get the go ahead.

Proposals have been lodged with Blackpool Council seeking planning permission to create a first floor multi-purpose facility at the former Sunday school building at Layton Methodist Church. The building is currently used as a nursery.

The scheme would see a glazed footbridge link built at first floor level connecting the community centre to the church on Westcliffe Drive which is a locally listed building.

Solar panels are proposed to be installed on the community centre roof which would be enlarged.

There would be a ground floor entrance which would include lockers to contain food parcels provided by Blackpool Food Bank and therefore available out-of-hours.

A statement from the applicant says: “We are excited to present our planning application for the extension of our recently completed Forward Centre, aiming to enhance inter generational connections with a focus on youth engagement.

“This proposal aligns closely with the needs identified in the recent Blackpool Youth Review and is in line with Blackpool’s climate emergency allowing us to become net zero.

“Our hub has long been a vital resource, offering diverse services for residents of all ages. This extension will create additional spaces for fostering inter generational interaction, allowing individuals and families, including youth, to learn, share experiences, and build meaningful relationships.

“Our goal is to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.”

The statement adds : “This extension represents an important step forward in our mission to create a vibrant, resilient community.”

The Salem Layton Methodist Church opened in 1939 and is part of the Layton Conservation Area. Locally listed buildings are designated by the council, and the status is taken into account as part of the planning process.