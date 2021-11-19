Christmas in Blackpool 2021: This is everything you need to know about tonight's festive launch at the Tower Festival Headland

4.30pm – An hour-long show begins on the 40 metre long synthetic rink with youngsters from children’s charity BIDCA (who normally perform at the Pleasure Beach Ice Drome) joining Dan to perform excerpts from the musical Mary Poppins.

The rink will be free to use including skate hire. It can hold up to 160 skaters per session.

There will be 40-minute sessions from Thursday to Sunday from today until December 17, and then daily (except Christmas Day) until January 3. No advance bookings are required, simply turn up to the session you wish to attend.

The ice rink is launched today

5pm – Premiere of Frost Fairies, a newly-created 3D light projection show on the front of the Blackpool Tower building.

Specially produced by video projection artists Illuminos, Frost Fairies is a children’s story of fairies, fireflies, precious jewels and ice palaces.

It will be shown nightly along with several other projection shows until January 3.

These include Astral Dreams, a laser show created by Blackpool-born designer Jack Irving, who is best known for creating wacky theatrical outfits for Lady Gaga.

Blackpool's Christmas village by the sea

CHRISTMAS BY THE SEA OUTDOOR VILLAGE

Visitors will be able to drink hot chocolate, eat warm cookie dough, and sip on mulled wine bought from the log cabins. The lit-up cabins will be on the Headland from today until December 12 on Fridays to Sundays, opening from 6pm-9pm on Fridays, and 12noon-9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

From December 17 to January 3, they will open from Monday-Sunday from 12noon to 9pm.

Also look out for –

The cast of BIDCA

FAKE SNOW FALL

Regular snowfall will burst out of cannons near the projection unit on the Headland throughout the evening.

MAGICAL FOREST

Alongside the cabins there will be a Christmas tree forest with 35 trees and twinkling lights. Visitors can walk through a 26-metre light tunnel.

GIANT ILLUMINATED BAUBLE

The seven-metre bauble will be on the Prom next to the ice rink. It will be made up of 7,000 tiny baubles.

THEMED TRAMS

‘Magical Express’ tours will see visitors board Christmas-themed heritage trams at the heritage tram stop at North Pier, for after dark trips through the Lights. Journeys will last 25 minutes and run every half an hour. They cost £4 for adults and £2 for children. There’s no need to book. The tours will run from 5pm-8.30pm Fri-Sun and 1pm-8.30pm Sat and Sun from November 19 to December 12, and 1pm-8.30pm Mon-Sun from December 17 to January 3.