Christmas choir plea for Blackpool's Stanley Park bandstand

The Friends of Stanley Park want to hold a Christmas Carol concert in December to raise money for the NHS.

Now they are appealing for a choir to come forward to volunteer to lead the singing at the event which is scheduled for 1pm on Sunday December 19 at the council-owned park.

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “We’re planning a sing-a-long event and have hired a machine to display the words but all we need is a choir to lead the proceedings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Patterson and Phil Robinson from the Friends of Stanley Park at the bandstand

“As people weren’t able to celebrate Christmas properly last year due to Covid, we felt it would be nice to do something locally and this will be a family event in the park.

“There will be a collection on the day and we will also set up a Just Giving page, so it will also be a thankyou to our local hospital for everything they have done for us.”

The event will also mark the first one back at the bandstand since lockdown caused all concerts there to be cancelled.

Nigel said the Friends group has now got the go ahead for a full schedule to return next year at the venue, which before the pandemic regularly attracted large audiences to it Sunday afternoon concerts.

He said: “The bandstand will be back next year as a Covid friendly venue and we have sorted this out with the council and got approval.

Money raised from the carol concert, which is expected to be up to 90 minutes long, will go to Blackpool Victoria Hospital Blue Skies appeal.

Representatives of any choir which wants to volunteer should contact Nigel on 07721 446038.