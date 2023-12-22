Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A return to weekly bin collections for food waste is expected by the end of 2025 with Blackpool Council already making preparations for the change.

The plans were unveiled as part of a government announcement in October to reform recycling in England.It is hoped the move will make recycling easier and reduce the number of bins households need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Council’s waste management company Enveco will hold responsibility for introducing the changes to bin collections in the town.

More bin lorries may be needed

Council deputy leader Coun Ivan Taylor told a recent meeting of the full council: “There are some big changes coming up. We are waiting for the government to respond to the new agenda, but food waste continues to be talked about.

“It is coming and we will have to get new vehicles and specialist vehicles to do that.“Then we will have to worry about how we will enforce it, as there is no point spending a lot of money on food waste if people still stick it in the same bin.

“There is another argument over why do we bother with all the separate bins – why don’t we put it all in one bin and sort it at the other end?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Coun Taylor said he was confident the council had the ‘right people in place’ to take the reforms forward. However, a report to the council warns the process “will increase the cost burden on local authorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “The process will require the procurement of specialist vehicles and it is anticipated will need more frontline staff. The Government has suggested that this important and positive measure would be funded, but has yet to clarify how the funding would be allocated.

”Reforms also include a Deposit Return Service, also due to be introduced nationally by the end of 2025, to encourage people to return plastic and metal drinks containers by providing a small financial incentive.