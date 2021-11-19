Car park appeal submitted after plan rejected by Blackpool Council

Howard Plant was refused permission for the scheme to demolish the building on Bond Street in South Shore, which was occupied by Hartes for 25 years until it closed down in January 2019.

The property, which is locally listed, is in a poor state of repair – which Mr Plant says was already the case when he and his business partner bought the site two years ago.

They want to redevelop the land to provide a 43-space car park which they say will serve nearby businesses and boost trade in the neighbourhood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartes site in South Shore

Their application was turned down by town hall planners because bats are believed to be nesting there, rather than because of the building’s locally listed status.

A decision notice says approval was not given because “the applicant has failed to demonstrate that the method of demolition proposed would adequately safeguard protected species and so prior approval must be refused.”

An appeal has now been lodged with the planning inspectorate and will be determined by an independent planning inspector.