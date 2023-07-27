Communications operator CK Hutchinson (known more commonly as Three) has applied to Blackpool Council for permission to put the 15 metre tall mast on Claremont Road in North Shore.

The mast, along with base units, would be on the pavement next to a play area and sports area in Claremont Park, near the junction with Cromwell Road.

Ward councillors Lynn Williams and Ivan Taylor are calling for the proposal to be scrapped, while heritage guardians Blackpool Civic Trust have also objected to the application.

The proposed site of the mast (picture from Google)

Coun Williams said: “Coun Taylor and I have expressed our concern and opposition with regard to the siting of this mast.

“We have instructed officers who are in communication with the company to request that the mast is sited elsewhere and not near to a play area.

“We don’t want it near our green space in Claremont and also the pavement there is very narrow.

“Government has legislated so that these companies can essentially do as they wish and this impacts on communities.”

In its objection, Blackpool Civic Trust warns: “These antennae should not have been allowed to start development. They are unsightly and would have an impact on the well being of local residents.”

But applicant CK Hutchinson, which has already installed a number of similar masts across Blackpool, says the development is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements to upgrade mobile phone coverage.

In documents submitted with the application, it says there “is a specific requirement for an installation at the footway of Claremont Road to ensure that the latest high-quality 3G and 4G service provision is provided in this area of the town.

“The proposed column will also ensure that new 5G coverage can be provided at this location.

“This ensures that coverage and capacity requirements are maintained and enhanced. Mobile telecoms networks are now ubiquitous throughout the UK.

“It is an expectation that an individual can connect and use their mobile phone whenever and wherever they are. ”