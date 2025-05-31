Call for action over M6 crash chaos - including alternative connection to Fylde coast
Maya Ellis, who represents the Ribble Valley constituency - whose patch covers the north of Preston - spoke in Parliament about the traffic problems caused in and around that area as a result of issues occurring on the motorway.
She has also expressed her support for a longstanding proposal - backed by Preston MP Sir Mark Hendrick - which would see a new bridge built over the River Ribble which could alleviate problems for traffic heading to and from Blackpool and Fylde coast when the M6 is snarled up.
The crossing - between Penwortham and Lea - would link the Penwortham bypass to the Preston Western Distributor Road (Edith Rigby Way), which itself joins the M55.
One of the claimed benefits of that scheme would be to provide greater resilience across the local road network when the M6 is closed.
“At the moment, if the M6 goes down, all the traffic is forced onto small country roads that simply aren’t built to take that volume of cars,” Ms. Ellis said.
Separately, during Business Questions in the House of Commons on 15th May - a day when the northbound carriageway was shut for more than an hour between junctions 31a and 32 after a crash at around 6am - she said: “Economic growth requires people to be able to get to work. This morning, yet another road traffic accident happened on the stretch of M6 motorway that goes through my constituency
“This has a hugely disruptive impact on the mainly small roads around it in my constituency. Yet again, my residents in Longridge, Grimsargh and all the surrounding areas woke up to the prospect of another journey to work that takes two hours instead of 20 minutes - and that is becoming a monthly, if not weekly, occurrence.”
The MP is now hoping to arrange a ministerial meeting to discuss the problem next month.
