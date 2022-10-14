Voters in Greenlands ward will go to the polls on Thursday November 17 to elect a new representative, with the deadline for nominations being 4pm on Friday October 21.

Coun Wing represented the ward for the Conservatives following his election in May 2019, but died on August 12 after suffering from the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis.

The by-election comes just around six months before the next full local elections in Blackpool next May.

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on the council, said it was vital whoever won the Greenlands seats was “the best person to support their needs and those of their neighbours here in Blackpool.”