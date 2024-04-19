By-election candidates questioned over integrity as MPs conduct in the spotlight

Candidates were questioned over integrity

The integrity of current politicians came under scrutiny as members of the public quizzed candidates in the Blackpool South by-election at a hustings event in the resort.

The poll has been triggered following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton who was suspended from Parliament after being caught up in a lobbying sting.

Fylde Conservative MP Mark Menzies has been suspended by the Tories pending investigations he misused party funds, while Blackpool North and Cleveleys Conservative MP Paul Maynard faced allegations earlier this year over using taxpayers' money to fund campaign work.

Audience members at the Hustings event for all of the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

At the event held at Blackpool Cricket Club on Thursday, April 18, candidates were asked how voters could trust them in the light of the fact 18 current MPs had lost their party whips.

Liberal Democrat candidate Andrew Cregan said people were "appalled and politics in this country is broken". He said the answer was to introduce a new federal system with more local decision-making.

Labour's Chris Webb said any MPs found guilty of allegations "should resign on the spot" and added: "We have had too many MPs across the Fylde coast found guilty or under investigation. We need to bring trust back into politics."

David Jones, standing for the Conservatives, said he had chosen that party because growing up he "liked the values shown by the Conservative Party in supporting businesses and that's what sits within me which is why I will always wear a blue badge."

But Mark Butcher, candidate for Reform UK, told the meeting there was "no integrity left" in either the Labour or Conservative parties. He said "we need to bring people back into politics and then integrity would be a big part of that" rather than having career politicians.

Independent candidate Stephen Black questioned the business interests of party leaders and urged "if someone is dishonourable you vote them out", while Ben Thomas from The Green Party said there needed to be better background checks on would-be MPs as "you need people that have got integrity".