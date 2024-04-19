By-election candidates pledge to tackle health inequalities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All MP hopefuls have agreed something drastic needs to be done to fix the NHS as they set out their proposals to tackle health inequalities during a hustings debate in Blackpool.

Money should be spent on improving staffing levels so more people can get to see doctors and nurses - but pledges were also made to invest in preventative measures to help residents live healthier lives.

Mark Butcher, Reform UK listens to a question from the audience at the Hustings event for all of the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

With Blackpool having one of the worst life expectancies in the country, the issue was at the forefront as would-be MPs answered questions from the public ahead of the Blackpool South by-election on May 2.

Conservative candidate David Jones said his party had invested heavily in the NHS, with Blackpool Victoria Hospital benefiting from a £28m new A&E Village.

But he admitted more needed to be done and said: "There is work to be done and if you put me in as your MP I will hold people to account."

Chris Webb said Labour would tackle waiting lists with two million new appointments, double the number of scanners to tackle cancer quickly and have 700,000 dental appointments in the community.He added: "And we will pay for it by making sure the richest pay their taxes."

A member of the audience asks a question at the Hustings event for all of the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Liberal Democrat Andrew Cregan warned "people are no longer confident when they need medical help they can get it". He said his party would invest in public health and prevention, give everyone the right to see a GP within seven days and within 24 hours needed.

Kim Knight said the existing NHS needed reform before more money was put in, while Independent candidate Stephen Black warned against too much money going to pharmaceutical companies.

Both Green Party candidate Ben Thomas and Reform UK nominee Mark Butcher called for more investment in preventative care and tackling deprivation.

Mr Thomas said: "We need to look at why people are unhealthy in deprived areas, whether that is alcohol abuse or food inequality. With regards to food inequality, that's why the Green Party and myself support free school meals for all school children, not just in term time but in holiday time."

Mr Butcher said he wanted to champion the health and wellbeing of residents across the whole town.