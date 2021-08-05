Bungalow plans refused in Anchorsholme

Plans were submitted to Blackpool Council to demolish outbuildings and build a bungalow in their place behind an empty shop unit on Anchorsholme Lane East.

Applicant Chris Barlow asked for permission to build a two-bed bungalow behind the empty unit he owns, formerly used as The Aquatic Room.

He also applied to demolish the occupied apartment above the shop.

Plans to convert an empty shop unit on Anchorsholme Lane East into a bungalow were rejected by Blackpool Council planners.

But council planners refused the application on grounds it could "undermine the role and function of the centre by limiting development of the premises."

"The proposed dwelling would provide a substandard level of amenity for future occupants due to poor outlook, overlooking from surrounding properties,and access which is not legible with the public highway and does not provide convenient and pleasant pedestrian access to the dwelling," the council said.