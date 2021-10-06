Brian London to be honoured with Blackpool Medal

Brian London who died in June

Councillors have unanimously backed calls for the honour to be bestowed on Brian who died on June 23 at the age of 87 following a long illness.

Coun Tony Williams told a meeting of the full council: “I think Brian London has been greatly overlooked in Blackpool in the past for his services to sport and as an entrepreneur.

“He never said a bad word about Blackpool. In all his interviews he talked about Blackpool and promoted Blackpool.

Brian London always promoted Blackpool

“I would still like to see a plaque somewhere and I am going to be talking to the heritage people to see if we can get something outside his house, maybe a blue plaque.”

Brian, who was nicknamed the Blackpool Rock, was the British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion from 1958 to 1959 and famously fought Muhammad Ali in 1966 for the world title.

Although born in Hartlepool, he lived in Blackpool from the age of 16 and following his retirement from boxing owned the 007 nightclub.

It has also previously been agreed to award the medal to former councillors Peter Callow and Lily Henderson, who both died last year, and a special meeting of the council will be held to bestow the honours.