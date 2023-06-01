A planning application has been submitted for four properties on land at Bridge House Road in Marton by developer James Moore, which would see the continuation of a recently constructed residential scheme in the same area.

If the proposals are given the go ahead by the council, two three-bedroomed homes and two four-bedroomed homes would be built.

The site is currently vacant land between the Yeadon Way embankment and existing properties. An ecological survey has been carried out of the land as part of the application process.

Artist's impression of houses proposed for land at Bridge House Road

Plans have also been submitted to the council seeking permission to convert a property in Yorkshire Street in central Blackpool into five residential flats, comprising four studio apartments and one two-bedroomed apartment.

Documents submitted by LAGP Architects say: “The proposed works focus on the enhancement of the property whilst minimising works to the external fabric.

“The front elevation will remain as existing, enhanced by way of refurbishment/decoration.

“To the rear of the property, the single storey flat roof addition is to be removed to create a usable courtyard including small, landscaped amenity to the ground floor studios and a ‘utility’ yard for cycle and bin stores contained by way of the existing boundary wall.”

They add: “The proposal seeks to be both complimentary and sympathetic to the original architectural fabric byway of minimal change other than to enhance the existing aesthetic.

“Intrinsic architectural and historic merits are preserved whilst removal of the rear outrigger building to reinstate the original elevation can only help to preserve its character. ”

A retrospective planning application is also being considered for the second phase of houses being built on a site at the junction of George Street and Coleridge Road.

The site already has planning permission for eight homes, but the developer decided to build them in two stages.

Half the site has been developed consisting of four two-bedroomed terrace homes, and the remaining half is vacant with the latest application seeking permission for a further four terraced homes.

