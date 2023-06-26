As work began on the final phase of construction, Great Places Housing Group hosted senior executives from Homes England and Blackpool Council for a tour of the site.

The group included Peter Denton, the Chief Executive Officer of Homes England, and Matthew Harrison, Chief Executive at Great Places.

The project will deliver the final phase of 88 new homes on the site off Rigby Road, with completion due in 2025.

The final phase of Blackpool’s flagship Foxhall Village site has begun, with work due to be completed in August 2025 (Credit: Martin Bostock Photography)

Helen Spencer, Executive Director of Growth at Great Places, said: “We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to show key partners around the final phase of this excellent development.

“Foxhall Village is one of the projects that we’re most proud to have been involved with over the past decade.

“This will not only secure the completion of the West site, but also provide an additional 88 much-needed affordable homes in the local area.”

Unfinished homes on the Foxhall Village site in the heart of Blackpool

She added: “As long-term owners and investors in Foxhall Village, we were committed to working with the council and other local stakeholders to find a solution for this complex and difficult site, while maximising the impact of our investment.

“It’s brilliant to achieve that and evidence our commitment to ensuring the long-term success of Foxhall Village as a thriving local community.

“The complexities of getting the project to this stage have been extremely challenging and show what can be achieved through the power of partnerships.

“We would like to acknowledge the support of the council, Homes England, and our construction team in developing these proposals to complete the final phase of the West site.”

Land off Central Drive next to the Foxhall Village housing scheme

Work has been ongoing at Foxhall Village since the original masterplan for a new neighbourhood was prepared in 2012.

Building work stopped in 2019 when previous developer Hollinwood Homes went into administration after completing 193 houses.

Blackpool Council and Great Places worked in partnership to enable the completion of the remaining residential phase of Foxhall Village West.

New site plans were developed to deliver a mix of two, three and four bed homes for affordable rent.

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Levelling Up – Place, added: “It is fantastic to see work commence on the final phase of Foxhall Village’s West site development.

“The council has always been determined to see this phase completed and provide a significant number of affordable homes for many people.

“Our close working relationship and partnership with Great Places has helped deliver a really positive outcome for the progression of this Blackpool flagship housing scheme.

“We are much looking forward to welcoming and seeing people enjoy their new homes in the future.”

Work is due to be completed in August 2025 with the first handovers from late 2024.

The site was placed into the ownership of Blackpool Council in August 2021 by the administrators Price Waterhouse Cooper.

The collapse of Hollinwood Homes, which had begun construction in 2014, left a number of complex issues to be dealt with including inspection of some properties which had been partially built.