Blackpool Zoo unveils more improvements for its East Park Drive park

A key Blackpool tourism attraction has unveiled proposals for further investment on its site.

Blackpool Zoo has submitted a planning application to the council for permission to build a new stable block to house its antelopes. If it gets the go-ahead, the scheme will see eight new stables built for the animals within their existing compound in the south west corner of the zoo on East Park Drive. It would be screened by a band of mature trees.

Blackpool Zoo

Documents submitted with the application say: "The proposal is part of an ongoing investment by the zoo to improve facilities for the animals in line with current standards for animal welfare in zoos."