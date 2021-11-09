Blackpool youth training centre in £450k funding boost
Plans to create a Youth Hub in Blackpool town centre to help young people into jobs and training have been given another financial boost.
The scheme has been awarded £452,700 from the government’s Community Renewal Fund which comes on top of £500,000 allocated to it in Blackpool’s Town Deal.
The total funding of nearly £1m will be used to provide a ‘one stop shop’ for young jobseekers aged 16 to 24 within a vacant town centre unit in the Bickerstaffe House council offices.
The project will run until September 2023 and is among four schemes in the town to share a total of £778,638 from the Community Renewal Fund.
However the council, which submitted its bid in July, had asked for £2.8m in total for 12 projects including to support regeneration plans for Waterloo in South Shore and Claremont in North Shore.
Other projects to secure funding include Piloting Placed-based Innovation Catalysts which has been allocated £184,190 towards bringing together local expertise to stimulate regeneration.
A feasability study into the role of digital museums has been awarded £13,607 towards examining how digital archives can become a focus for civic pride and strengthen community cohesion.
A Ready for Work initiative to promote skills has also received £128,141.
The schemes are among 500 projects nationally set to benefit from a £220m injection of cash as part of the Community Renewal Fund.
Blackpool South Scott Benton said: “I welcome this new funding, which will help communities like Blackpool. This goes to show the government is keeping its promises to Level Up across the UK.”
But bids for £165,000 to deliver a feasability study into the “regeneration of the deprived Waterloo ward, determining local needs, the priorities for intervention and potential solutions”, and around £250,000 towards developing ideas for an ‘Our Clarement’ masterplan focused on the development of Egerton Square, are among those which have missed out.
