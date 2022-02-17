Blackpool Tramtown Museum draws up plans for site restoration

Work will also include detailed surveys of the site on Rigby Road to digitally map its historic structures.

Sell-out tours of the current tram sheds have helped boost the coffers along with donations, and it is hoped to raise £30,000 by the end of the year.

The aim is to show the museum is sustainable with a bid expected to be submitted this year for larger pots of money towards the £1.6m needed to restore the buildings including a new roof.

Some of the vintage trams on display

Plans also include new depot doors, a cafe, dedicated archive facility, educational area and improved facilities for visitors and staff, to enable them to continue operating and restoring Blackpool’s oldest trams.

There are 70 vintage trams housed on the site, of which 32 are operational with the rest in various states of repair.

Studio John Bridge Ltd, which has been chosen to work up the designs, specialises in urban regeneration with recent projects including the regeneration of Preston Markets.

Blackpool Transport head of heritage Bryan Lindop said: “We are delighted to have made these milestone appointments for Tramtown. It represents a significant step forward as we finalise our grant submissions for this regenerative project.

The tram sheds need restoring

“Without the crucial data compiled by the surveyor and the visionary designs of our architect, we would not be in a position to submit our funding bid.

“Architect John Bridge and his team share and embrace our vision for the future, enabling us to stride forward with confidence knowing our plans are sustainably robust, environmentally friendly and culturally enriching.”

John said: “Being able to restore and refurbish the structure in order to safeguard those fantastic iconic trams that are world renowned, as well as ensuring a future for ever-growing generations who can enjoy the space is a real privilege.”

Chair of the Board of Blackpool Transport Coun Paul Galley said: “Tramtown has been a huge success since we launched in September.

“The potential for its continued growth to not only regenerate the tram depot, but also the wider Foxhall area of Blackpool, is huge. ”