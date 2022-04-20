Blackpool town centre building demolished

The three-storey building on Alfred Street, within the Town Centre Conservation Area, has been empty for some time and had fallen into disrepair before the council gave permission for it to be bulldozed.

Outline planning approval was granted in 2016 for a four storey block of 14 flats on the site, with Hertfordshire-based Hastingwood Estates Ltd later submitting updated proposals to the council.

The demolition site on Alfred Street

But that scheme was withdrawn in January this year, leaving the future of the site unclear once demolition has been completed.

The area is a part of the town centre where further redevelopment is on the cards, with the £28m Winter Gardens Conference Centre on nearby Leopold Grove now operational after opening this year.

A car park between Leopold Grove, Adelaide Street and Alfred Street, is now being operated by the council after it bought the site in January this year, using prudential borrowing of nearly £1.8m towards funding the acquisition.

Planning permission was granted last June for the construction of a five storey 160 room hotel and 90-space car park on the land which was marketed for sale with a £3m price tag.

A developer for that project has yet to come forward, with the council expected to maintain the existing car park for the time-being in order to meet demand for parking from the conference centre.

The hotel plans include an enclosed bridge linking the second floor with the conference centre, a cafe and bar on the ground floor and a double level car park with 94 spaces.