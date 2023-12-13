Blackpool’s visitor numbers have surged past the 20 million mark, according to the latest tourism figures unveiled today (Wednesday, December 13).

Blackpool attracted 20 million visitors last year

The annual STEAM report, which analyses data from tourism and hospitality businesses, shows the resort attracted an extra 1.5 million visitors in 2022 compared to 2021 which had been a record year.

The total figure of 20.33 million is more than double the figure recorded in 2020 when Blackpool was affected by lockdown, and 12 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council chiefs say extending the season into the winter months has boosted tourism – with the Illuminations now running until January 1, along with the successful launch of Christmas By The Sea.

The return of the Blackpool Air Show in 2022 also attracted huge crowds.

It means Blackpool is the only part of Lancashire where visitor numbers have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The report, which measures the volume and value of visitors to Lancashire, shows Blackpool accounted for more than 30 per cent of all visits to the county in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It values the resort’s tourism economy at more than £1.7bn compared to £1.4bn in 2021, supporting more than 22,000 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool has also invested £1m in a multi-media marketing campaign featuring a new TV ad starring ‘resort ambassador’, Nigel C Gull, a lovable seagull puppet voiced by actor and comedian Johnny Vegas.

Labour council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “We clearly had an advantage in 2021 because people in the UK were largely restricted to domestic holidays and we were determined to capitalise on that opportunity.

“It is extremely encouraging that we have not just retained the numbers that we attracted in that initial bounce-back year, but shown incremental growth in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is on the back of some brilliant partnership working across the resort which has seen the launch of new events, more impactful marketing and an extension of the tourism season into November and December.”

She added the resort had also seen record numbers attending free events in 2023 including the World Fireworks Championships, Lightpool and the Illuminations Switch-On.

Advertisement Hide Ad