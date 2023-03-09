Coun Don Clapham, 76, who is currently interim leader of the Conservative group, was first elected 31 years ago in Ingthorpe which he represented for four years before switching to his current seat in Bispham.

He said: “Before stepping down I wanted to make sure Paul Wilshaw, my fellow Bispham councillor, was in a position to win in May and I have spent four years working with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen over the years sometimes people stay on the council that bit too long through no fault of their own.

Coun Don Clapham

“My wife Gill has been very understanding, but she said it’s time for me to spend some time with her!”

Coun Clapham worked as a teacher at Collegiate, Montgomery and Millfield schools in Blackpool and Thornton before retiring, and was cabinet member for children and young people when the Conservatives were in charge at the town hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was deputy leader of the group until taking over as interim leader in February when Coun Tony Williams stepped down.

Highlights also include being Mayor in 2010/11 when Blackpool Football Club played in the Premier League.

Coun Don Clapham

He said: “Being in the Premier League created so much interest in Blackpool and that year was fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have also enjoyed working with Blackpool Sixth Form College as I am interested in helping the children of Blackpool to progress.”

Coun Tony Williams said Don deserved a “well-earned rest.”

He added: “During my time as leader of the Conservative Group Don was my deputy, and his advice guidance and unfailing support was integral to the running of the group.

“His dry humour, often carried the group through some difficult times and his impartiality was especially important when making group decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain firm friends and I wish him and his lovely wife Gill all the best in their retirement.”

Coun Clapham will continue in his roles as a director of Blackpool Sixth Form College where he is also vice-chairman of the board of governors.