Blackpool Council has unanimously approved draft proposals for a Lancashire devolution deal after councillors were told the town will retain control of its buses and trams.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams told a meeting of full council getting the deal on the table had not been an easy journey.

She said keeping control of Blackpool Transport Services had been “fundamental” to Blackpool, while other key elements for the town from the deal included skills provision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool councillors have voted to support the draft devolution deal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Williams said: “We could wait until the end of time for the perfect solution but our residents and businesses deserve progress now.”

She added: “To keep Blackpool Transport Services, our buses and trams, was absolutely fundamental to Blackpool, and this part of the agreement is a unique feature of Lancashire’s deal and has meant we could actually get a deal done.

“Significant for us in Blackpool is the skills provision, allowing us to create and deliver locally designed support and also allowing us to support new jobs in growing industries such as low carbon industries, cyber security and green energy in Blackpool at our EZ (Enterprise Zone) alongside our energy college.”

Coun Paul Galley, leader of the Conservative group on the council, said his group would support the draft proposals but would ‘reserve the right to change our minds’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our concern is this could potentially be a Frankenstein’s monster. Something that is created with good intentions and eventually we lose control of it, and eventually it kills its creator.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Galley said concerns included ensuring the council kept control of Blackpool Transport and the costs of having additional levels of bureaucracy.

He added it was vital the public had their say during the consultation, and that these concerns were addressed.

Lancashire County Council has already agreed the draft devolution deal, which must also go before Blackburn with Darwen Council before a two-week public consultation is launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘level 2’ package – one of three categories of devolution available from the government – will see Lancashire gain control of the adult education budget for the county, acquire some new transport and compulsory purchase order powers – and get £20m for investment in growth projects linked to cyber defence and low-carbon energy.