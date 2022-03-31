Blackpool 'still the best holiday resort' says town's tourism chairman

Campaigns in 2021, including the extension of the Illuminations season and the Winter Village By The Sea, helped increase footfall last autumn and winter by 75 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

This season will be Blackpool's first full year of tourism since 2019, but the town's tourism scrutiny committee was told a £1m tourism recovery package had provided a springboard for 2022.

Head of tourism Philip Welsh said figures for January and February "have already shown significant growth so the momentum is continuing."

Blackpool is hoping for another busy season

He added figures for car park use in March had also shown "exceptional growth".

Mr Welsh said: "We have had great weather but part of our story has been about laying foundations for this year and I think it has worked. We are hitting the ground running."

Committee chairman Coun Fred Jackson welcomed the report but said he was concerned cost of living issues such as the rise in inflation might mean some families could not afford a holiday to Blackpool this year.

He said: "So it worries me, but I'm sure they will come because Blackpool is still the best holiday resort in the whole country."

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams, who is also cabinet member for tourism, said: "No-one knows what the impact of the cost of living crisis will be, but what is in our control is to provide the best programme of events and activities and get that out there, and market it."

She said people may choose Blackpool if they cannot afford a holiday abroad this year as the staycation trend continued.

Coun Williams added: "I think people who hadn't been to Blackpool for a long time, have come back and been pleasantly surprised."