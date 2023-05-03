Conservative MP Mr Benton was found to have breached the rules when he used his parliamentary email address to send out a press release deemed to have "sought to undermine a future political opponent".

The press release targeted Chris Webb, who has since been selected as Labour's candidate for the Blackpool South seat at the next General Election, by highlighting his attendance on picket lines.

In documents submitted to the investigation, Mr Benton said the press release had been mistakenly sent out through his parliamentary email account after being written by someone on a work experience placement in his office.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton (picture PA)

The Parliamentary Commissioner, who opened his inquiry on April 11, said he accepted the breach was 'minor' and a one-off, and reprimanded the MP by way of a rectification procedure.

Mr Benton has since apologised, accepted the findings of the investigation and taken steps to ensure the breach is not repeated.

In published documents relating to the inquiry, the commissioner said after reviewing the press release he "took the view that it was party-political campaigning in nature."

He added: "It is my view that this press release sought to undermine a future political opponent and crossed over into party political campaigning, contrary to paragraph 16 and the Guidance from the Members’ Handbook. "

Chris Webb, Labour's candidate in Blackpool South

In his submissions to the inquiry, Mr Benton acknowledged his parliamentary email account should not have been used and added "I would like to apologise unreservedly for this mistake occurring."

He said he had reviewed how contact with the media is handled, and "taken steps to ensure that this mistake is not repeated".

Mr Webb said: "I want to thank the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards for their swift investigation and action in this matter.

"This is another in a long line of clear breaches of Parliamentary rules by our Conservative MP, Scott Benton, since 2019.

"With our economy crashing, crime on the rise and patients waiting up to two and a half days for an ambulance, I hope Scott Benton starts to concentrate on the issues facing local residents and not waging unfounded, dishonest political attacks.

“The people of Blackpool South deserve an MP who always acts with integrity and professionalism. Not a prolific rule-breaker.”

Mr Benton did not respond to a request for a comment.