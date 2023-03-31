Claims Mr Benton will switch to a safer seat have been made on ConservativeHome, a political bog which supports the Conservative party.

The blog says Mr Benton is among MPs who will stand down from their current seats which have been subjected to boundary changes, and seek to run in safer seats instead.

Mr Benton, who won his seat from Labour’s Gordon Marsden in 2019 with a majority of 3,690, said it was ‘business as usual’.

MP Scott Benton at the Older Person's Fair he organised at Bloomfield Road

But he added he was on a displacement list of MPs who have the option of applying to stand elsewhere at the next election.

He said: “As some of you may know, the parliamentary boundaries have changed ahead of the next election.

“Blackpool South becomes far larger taking in an extra 18,000 people from Blackpool North.

“A small number of Conservative MPs who’s constituencies have significantly changed have been placed on a ‘displacement list’ which means that as well as having the option to stand in their current seat, they can also apply to stand elsewhere at the next election.

Scott Benton

“I have not ’stood down’ from Blackpool South but I am on the list of displaced MPs.

“I was unanimously reselected by my local Conservative Association last year before the new boundaries.

“If, for whatever reason, I don’t choose to stand here at the next election, I will let my local party know first, but it’s very much business as usual in the meantime.

“I have a packed few weeks during the Easter holidays and I’ll see many of you at different events and as I support our local election candidates.”

A review of all constituencies in England is recommending the Blackpool South constituency is expanded to include its existing boundaries and 30 per cent of the area of the current Blackpool North and Cleveleys constituency.

