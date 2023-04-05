Blackpool South MP Scott Benton filmed 'offering to lobby ministers' in undercover sting operation

The Conservative MP was filmed by investigative journalists from The Times posing as investors as part of a sting operation.

In the footage, he appears to indicate he would be willing to break parliamentary lobbying rules for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the MP says he contacted the Commons Registrar and the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner immediately after the meeting.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton

In a statement, Mr Benton said he was concerned that what was being asked of him was not within Parliamentary rules

“Last month I was approached by a purported company offering me an expert advisory role,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I met with two individuals claiming to represent the company to find out what this role entailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After this meeting, I was asked to forward my CV and some other personal details.

“I did not do so as I was concerned that what was being asked of me was not within Parliamentary rules.

“I contacted the Commons Registrar and the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner who clarified these rules for me and had no further contact with the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did this before being made aware that the company did not exist and the individuals claiming to represent it were journalists.”

The UK Parliament’s code of conduct prohibits MPs from lobbying in return for payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad