Blackpool North MP Paul Maynard says Metropole Hotel asylum seeker decision is 'deeply, deeply inappropriate'

Paul Maynard said he has concerns over the decision to house the asylum seekers in the Metropole Hotel on the Promenade

Blackpool Council have already criticised the decision by the Home Office to place them in the resort without consulting with town hall officials.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said the Home Office had presented the Council with a fait accompli and seemed determined to go ahead with the placements regardless of the serious issues raised.

Mr Maynard told The Gazette: "I share the Council’s concern and regarded this as short-sighted, panic measure which shows no concern for either refugees or local people.

“While we will always seek as a community to be welcoming to those in greatest need, a group of this size, placed in what is already one of the most deprived wards in the country, places a strain on the local community and services which already face immense challenges, and does not help the refugees in any way either.

“I have made clear that the Metropole is a deeply, deeply inappropriate choice of accommodation, no matter how short the duration of the stay. I had lengthy and forceful discussions with the relevant Minister and am only disappointed he did not see fit to listen to my warnings. I will continue to urge Ministers to move these individuals on to more sustainable settings urgently.”