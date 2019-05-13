Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard 'delighted' by new Ministry of Justice role

Local MP Paul Maynard has been appointed a new role by Prime Minister Theresa May during a reshuffle at the Ministry of Justice.

Mr Maynard, who represents Blackpool North and Cleveleys, was appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the ministry last week.

He said: "I am delighted to have been asked to take up a new role within Government and look forward to the challenges I will face at the Ministry of Justice.

"My new position includes many important issues, not least ensuring we have a court and legal aid system which is accessible to all and serves the needs of a modern society.

"I am grateful to my predecessors for the work they have already carried out and I will be working hard to ensure the Government delivers on important issues such as court reform, legal aid, criminal and family justice."

Mr Maynard was parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Transport from July 2016 to January 2018. Last year Theresa May made him a Government whip by awarding him the role of Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury.

Former solicitor general Robert Buckland, MP for South Swindon, was appointed as a minister of state with responsibility for prisons during the latest reshuffle, replacing Rory Stewart.

Mr Buckland was replaced as solicitor general by Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire.