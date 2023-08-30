Blackpool named as one of the least energy efficient towns in the country - and Fylde and Wyre are below average, too

Blackpool is amongst the ten worst areas in the country for energy efficiency, with barely a quarter of all properties in the town having a good rating.

Lancashire as a whole has been revealed as the least energy efficient part of the UK after it emerged that all bar two of its 14 districts – Chorley and Preston – are ranked below the national average.

The county has more poorly-rated places than anywhere else in the UK, with three council areas - Pendle, Burnley, Hyndburn – below Blackpool in the bottom ten nationwide, according to analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data by PlumbingNav.

The stats show the proportion of new and existing dwellings in each local authority patch that have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C or above, considerded ‘good’.

Energy efficiency is rated from A - the best - to G (image: Adobe)

In Blackpool, that figure stands at 26.5 percent, while neigbouring Fylde and Wyre also fall short of the UK average of 42.4 percent - at 37.7 and 34.2 percent, respectively.

A spokesperson for PlumbingNav, which conducted research on ONS data for the year ending March 2022 said: “It is striking to see the disparity in energy efficiency ratings across the UK, with Lancashire suffering the worst EPC ratings.

“A poor energy efficiency rating is one of the biggest drivers in household energy bills, at a time where few can afford increased costs.

“Despite the energy price cap reduction, the cost of heating still remains cripplingly high for many, and Citizens Advice Bureau has revealed that millions of households will pay more for their energy bills than last year, due to the cost-of-living-crisis leaving them with less money for household bills - and because government subsidies have been removed.

“Homes with poor energy efficiency are likely to suffer from the highest bills this winter, and residents may find it useful to see if they qualify for winter fuel payments or other energy support.”

It was announced last week by the regulator Ofgem that the energy price cap for October to December this year would be cut, bringing the average dual-fuel energy bill below £2,000 a year for the first time since April 2022 - and saving households an average of £151 on the previous quarter.

The cap for the period will be set at an annual level of £1,923 for a dual-fuel household paying by direct debit, based on the current typical domestic consumption values rate - although bills for individual households could still be higher depending on exact levels of use.

