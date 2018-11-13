Blackpool MP welcomes reopening of Cleveleys Library

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has welcomed plans to re-open Cleveleys library.

It will be reopening after agreement from Lancashire County Council’s cabinet.

The library had been the subject of interest from community groups, but the group withdrew its interest and the county council has now decided to reopen and run the library itself.

It closed in 2016 following a decision by the previous Labour group in a bid to save money following central government cuts.

Paul Maynard said: “Ever since the decision was taken to close our local libraries I have been fighting to ensure the doors will re-open. I am delighted the Conservatives at Lancashire County Council have reversed the damage done by Labour and will bring Cleveleys library back into use, just like they did with Thornton earlier this year.

“These important facilities are about far more than borrowing books, they are a real hub for the community.

“The closure of the libraries in Thornton and Cleveleys was wrong and I was delighted when the Conservatives made a pledge to open them again.”

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “Libraries are a vital service at the heart of our communities, offering free access to books and information, as well as being a place where communities can get together.

"This is why we’re keen to get this library back open again as soon as we can. Our officers will be sorting out the necessary work needed to reopen this library, which will take a little time, so that people can benefit from it once again.”

The council also said Kirkham Library will stay in its current location.