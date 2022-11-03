It is hoped the switch to electric buses will encourage more residents to ditch their cars in favour of public transport.

The shift is part of a scheme costing £70m in total including £19.6m from the Department for Transport’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) fund.

An electric bus being tested in Blackpool

It will see council-owned Blackpool Transport roll out 115 zero emission buses in the next three to five years, while the bus depot will also be upgraded.

In his introduction to the new Bus Service Improvement Plan, Coun Neal Brookes, cabinet member for transport says: "Soon we will also have electric buses operating in our town thanks to a successful application for financial support from the Government’s ZEBRA scheme.

"This can only enhance accessibility and highlight the environmental and de-congesting benefits of increased bus use for us all."

He added the council would now work with operators "to increase passenger numbers and encourage more people onto buses and out of their cars."

Plans also still include the eventual creation of four bus lanes on the Promenade northbound between Lytham Road and Chapel Street,; Bispham Road southbound between Salmesbury Avenue and Warbreck Hill Road; Talbot Road eastbound between Cecil Street and Devonshire Road, and Talbot Road westbound between Mather Street and Devonshire Road.

The council’s second Levelling Up Fund bid includes the two Talbot Road bus lanes and an improved bus interchange in the town centre.

Although there is currently no additional dedicated government funding available, having the plan in place puts the council in a better position for future funding.

Blackpool missed out on government cash which was handed out earlier this year for bus improvement schemes around the country.

