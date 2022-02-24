Blackpool hoteliers group warning over 'un-managed properties'

Issues they want the focus to be placed on include controls over the conversion of residential homes to airbnbs and the growth in un-managed hotels.

Ian White, a director of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, said: “StayBlackpool are delighted to see the completion of the current review of the Blackpool plan as it opens the start of the preparations for the next review.

“Significantly we understand that the holiday accommodation issues in town are up for review.

Ian White has raised hoteliers' concerns with town hall planners

“Despite many attempts to bring serious concerns forward, we were regularly told we needed to wait. Our concerns were deepened by the pandemic and subsequent staycation which highlighted those concerns as well as exposing new and varied issues.”

StayBlackpool says its priorities include –

Protecting the public from rogue operators.

The growth of accommodation with no resident management creating “new challenges for communities and too often the council’s environmental protection teams”.

No change of use for residential housing to holiday accommodation which StayBlackpool warns creates issues, “the most serious of which is a lack of fire precaution work putting lives at risk and no risk assessment for anything.”

A further impact includes “the loss of family homes available at a time when there is a real shortage of such housing stock. Despite the current Blackpool plan requiring planning approval for a change of use, many such properties have no such approval.”

Management companies supplying alcoholic beverage packs for guests without holding any appropriate licence

Mr White added: “The list above is just the tip of the Iceberg. StayBlackpool believe the holiday accommodation sector should be a fair place to trade with a priority for safety of the staying guests, businesses and residents alike.”