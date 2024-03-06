Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool hotelier has been told to appear before a town hall hearing after his application to sell alcohol sparked concerns of rowdy behaviour and claims the police are already regularly called to the venue.

Jose Sanchez has had to apply for a new premises licence for The Barrons Hotel on Hornby Road after his previous licence lapsed when his company Deneaspa Limited was dissolved last September.

He has now applied for a new licence on behalf of Cube Hotels Blackpool Ltd which would allow booze to be served to hotel guests 24 hours, with the premises open to the public daily from 11am until 11pm.

The previous licence to serve alcohol to non-residents using the hotel restaurant was granted in April 2022 despite concerns raised then about the risk of late-night noise.

The police have not objected to the latest application providing a number of conditions are agreed including the installation of CCTV, use of door staff and a robust Challenge 25 policy to prevent underage drinking.

But Talbot ward councillor Mark Smith has objected meaning a licensing hearing is due to be held at the Town Hall on Friday, March 15. In his submission, Coun Smith says: "Since the original application was agreed I have received a large number of complaints regarding the Barrons Hotel, with police being called out nearly daily."

He adds: "I feel the business is unable to manage the premises, and should not be given a licence" and also says he is concerned about children "witnessing the constant visits from the police."

In documents submitted with the application, Mr Sanchez lists numerous steps which have been taken to prevent anti-social behaviour including a policy for the management of large groups such as stag and hens.