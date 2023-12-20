Blackpool Green Party welcomes product labelling probe over 'green washing'

Local Green activists want people to ensure they are buying environmentally friendly products

Blackpool’s Green Party has welcomed investigations into companies which mislead consumers over the environmentally-friendly credentials of their products.

It is warning shoppers not to be fooled after claims were made some manufacturers are not properly labelling their goods.

Dagne Timuska

The Government has announced a probe into cosmetic giant Unilever’s environmental claims as part of a crackdown on so-called ‘green-washing’.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is to scrutinise the company, known for brands including Dove, Comfort, Cif and Lynx, as part of a wider investigation.

Jayne Walsh, chair of the Blackpool and Fylde branch of the Green Party, said: “Even if shoppers are wary and always read the labels, it’s not easy to know what is going into products.

“Big companies can present claims in a way that exaggerates how natural their product is or use deliberately vague and misleading language.

“And for the consumer, it’s daunting and time-consuming to learn what all the chemicals mean.”

Unilever said it would continue to cooperate with the CMA, but denied that its claims “are in any way misleading”.

The Greens recently held a presentation on the topic at the Bloomfield Social Club on Bloomfield Road, South Shore, where the guest speaker was Dagne Timuska, who runs St Annes-based business Low Tox Edit.

Her curiosity was aroused when she first became a mum and wanted to know what was going into the baby products she used.

She said: “So I started asking questions. I learned that I can simplify many things I use within my home.”

She now offers home audits and sells eco-friendly hygiene, beauty and cleaning products.

Blackpool Greens recently elected a new committee and say they are already gearing up for the next General Election, intending to field candidates in all three Fylde coast constituencies.

They have extended the deadline for any members interested in standing to December 31, with any member eligible to apply.

The party is also recruiting volunteers to help with leafleting and support for their candidates in upcoming elections. Contact Jayne Walsh at [email protected]