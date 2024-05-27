Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre general election guide: state of play, candidates so far and boundary changes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the general election campaign now well under way, this is how the contests are shaping up in constituencies across the Fylde coast ahead of the big vote on 4th July (candidate lists are incomplete as the deadline for nominations is 7th June, while references to incumbent or current MPs refer to the holders of the seat up until 30th May when Parliament will be dissolved and there will then be no MPs):

***BLACKPOOL NORTH AND FLEETWOOD

State of play

The re-emergence of a constituency that was scrapped in 2010 and which will take in parts of the abolished Blackpool North and Cleveleys and Lancaster and Fleetwood seats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shape of constituencies in places including Wyre and Blackpool will change at the 2024 general election

It previously existed between 1997 and 2010 and was Labour held for all of its 13 years. However, Blackpool North and Cleveleys has been the preserve of the Tories since its formation in 2010 and the MP throughout that time, Paul Maynard, is contesting the seat once again. He is defending an 8,596 majority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current Labour holder of the Lancaster and Fleetwood constituency is standing in the new Lancaster and Wyre seat, while the party will field the deputy opposition group leader of Lancashire County Council, Lorraine Beavers, in Blackpool North and Fleetwood.

The new Blackpool North and Fleetwood seat is 110th on Labour’s target list by virtue of the size of the swing needed to gain it from the Conservatives. That calculation - made on behalf of the Press Association and major broadcasters - is based on a notional result from the 2019 election, had the constituency existed then.

Major boundary changes

The Carleton and Stanah wards will move in from the axed Wyre and Preston North, along with the central and southern parts of the Marsh Mill ward that are not already part of Blackpool North and Cleveleys.

Meanwhile, the Park, Pharos, Rossall and Warren wards will join from Lancaster and Fleetwood. The Claremont, Clayton and Warbreck wards will shift into Blackpool South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known candidates (as at 26th May, source: whocanivotefor.co.uk and Local Democracy Reporting Service research)

Lorraine Beavers - Labour Party

Jeannine Creswell - Social Democratic Party

Bill Greene - Liberal Democrats

Paul Maynard (incumbent for Blackpool North and Cleveleys) - Conservative Party

***BLACKPOOL SOUTH

State of play

Barely had the campaign banners come down in Blackpool South after the recent high-profile by-election in the seat than the general election was called.

Chris Webb, the new Labour MP for the seat, secured a 26 percent swing to take the constituency from the Conservatives - the third-biggest Tory-to-Labour shift since 1945 - after Scott Benton stood down following a lobbying scandal. The former is now defending a 7,607 majority, compared to the 3,690 won by Scott Benton in 2019 - and on a much lower turnout at the by-election poll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives were within just over 100 votes of coming third, behind Reform UK, in the by-election. Both parties are yet to confirm whether they are fielding the same or different candidates for the general election.

Major boundary changes

The Claremont, Clayton, Park and Warbreck wards join the seat from the soon-to-be-defunct neighbouring Blackpool North and Cleveleys constituency.

Known candidates (as at 26th May, source: whocanivotefor.co.uk)

Andy Cregan - Liberal Democrats

Ben Thomas - Green Party

Chris Webb (incumbent) - Labour Party

***FYLDE

State of play

Incumbent MP Mark Menzies - who has represented the seat since 2010 - announced last month he was standing down after an investigation by the Conservative Party found he had shown a “pattern of behaviour” that fell below the standard expected of MPs - although he was cleared of claims he had misused party funds. He had already resigned the Tory whip and has since sat as an independent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Menzies secured a healthy majority of 16.611 back in 2019 and a 60.9 percent vote share in a seat that has been won only by the Tories in a history which dates back to 1918. The constituency disappeared in 1950, before being reformed in 1983.

Major boundary changes

The Breck, Hardhorn with High Cross and Tithebarn wards will join from the axed Wyre and Preston North constituency.

The parts of the Ingol and Cottam and Lea and Larches wards that currently sit in Fylde will move into the Preston seat.

Known candidates (as at 26th May, source: whocanivotefor.co.uk)

Tom Calver - Labour Party

Mark Jewell - Liberal Democrats

Robert Perks - Workers Party of Britain

Brook Wimbury - Reform UK

***LANCASTER AND WYRE

State of Play

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reformed constituency for the 2024 election - having previously existed between 1997 and 2010 - it will absorb parts of the current Wyre and Preston North and Lancaster and Fleetwood seats, which are both being abolished.

The sitting Wyre and Preston North Conservative MP Ben Wallace - who was first elected in 2005 to the old Lancaster and Wyre seat and was defence secretary between 2019 and 2023 - is not standing for election again this year. He won by a comfortable majority of 16,781 votes at the last election in 2019. The current Lancaster and Fleetwood Labour MP Cat Smith is contesting the redrawn constituency. She enjoys a majority of 2,380 in her present seat.

Wyre and Preston North has been Conservative held since it was formed in 2010, while Lancaster and Fleetwood was also taken by the Tories when it was created the same year, but was snatched by Labour in 2015 and retained by them since.

The new Lancaster and Wyre seat is 30th on Labour’s target list by virtue of the size of the swing needed to gain it from the Conservatives. That calculation - made on behalf of the Press Association and major broadcasters - is based on a notional result from the 2019 election, had the constituency existed then.

Major boundary changes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Preston City Council area, the Greyfrairs, Sharoe Green, Preston Rural North and Preston Rural East wards - totalling more than 23,000 residents - will all shift into the revamped Ribble Valley constituency from their current home in Wyre and Preston North. The Garrison and Cadley wards will move from that constituency into the Preston seat.

The Skerton East and Skerton West wards will move into the new Lancaster and Wyre constituency from their present home in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

New seat’s boundaries

The full list of wards which fall under the new Lancaster and Wyre seat is: Brock with Catterall, Calder, Garstang, Great Eccleston, Hambleton and Stalmine, Pilling, Preesall and Wyresdale - all in the Wyre Council area - and Bulk, Castle, Ellel, John O'Gaunt, Marsh, Scotforth East, Scotforth West, Skerton East, Skerton West, and University and Scotforth Rural, in the Lancaster City Council area.

Known candidates (as at 26th May, source: whocanivotefor.co.uk)

Peter Cartridge - Conservative Party

Jack Lenox - Green Party

Matthew Severn - Liberal Democrats