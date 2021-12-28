Blackpool fireworks display to go ahead on New Year's Eve

While other displays, such as the traditional fireworks in London, have already been cancelled, tourism chiefs in the resort are going ahead with their plans.

The free family event takes place at 5pm on New Year’s Eve at the Christmas By The Sea village on the Tower Festival Headland.

A council spokesperson said it was felt it was safe to go ahead as the display is aimed at families rather than those pouring out of pubs at midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's New Year's Eve fireworks display is still on - picture Greg Wolstenholme Photography for VisitBlackpool

The fireworks will be launched from the beach in front of the Tower to create a stunning finale to end the year, which has also seen the Illuminations extended until January 3.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “It’s the perfect way for families to come out and celebrate the start of a new year in one of the country’s most iconic outdoor settings.”

People will also still be able to enjoy the Christmas By The Sea Village, supported by Northern Rail, which includes a free synthetic ice skating rink with 40-minute sessions available daily from noon until 8pm until January 3 and no booking required.

The village also includes the Star Flyer ride, a forest of twinkling Christmas trees, log cabins serving a range of food, drink, gifts and souvenirs, light installations including a giant illuminated bauble, tram rides and regular artificial snowfalls to create s full alpine experience.

The Winter Gardens is also home to a range of Bavarian-style market stalls, funfair rides and entertainment suitable for all ages.

Visitors to Blackpool can park on the majority of council-owned car parks for £1 for three hours using the PayByPhone app.