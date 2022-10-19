Alan Diamond had sought a licence for alcohol, late night refreshment and entertainment at the Coastal Bay Hotel on the Promenade which was closed down by the fire brigade when it traded as the Cornhill Hotel.

Mr Diamond said since then investment had been made to ensure the property would now comply with fire safety rules.

But following a licensing hearing, the council has refused the application saying it was "premature".

A decision notice adds: "Given the previous history, the panel have determined that it is appropriate for the promotion of the licensing objectives to refuse this application.

"The applicant needs to demonstrate they can operate a business compliant with fire safety and health and safety requirements before submitting any further application for a licence."

In June 2020 Mr Diamond was given a nine month jail sentence suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to seven charges, with five others lying on the file, including flouting a prohibition notice ordering him to close the hotel until fire improvements had been made.

The licensing panel heard the prohibition notice was still in place but Mr Diamond had brought in fire safety experts to ensure the hotel now met legal requirements.

He told the licensing panel: "I bought the hotel in 2017 and had a stroke in 2018 which delayed everything.

"I was in hospital for a while and the work was not done. The work has been done now, but I admit at the time the fire risk officer came round it was very dodgy.

"I have got help now and want to take it forward and open the hotel for guests with entertainment and everything."

When the risk came to light in 2018, management had continued to take bookings despite being ordered by the fire brigade to close.

Mr Diamond claimed at the time the hotel had been rented out and he had terminated the lease "straight away".

Fire safety adviser Ian Smith, of Millwood Facilities, told the hearing he had been employed by Mr Diamond to write a fire risk assessment and "a significant amount of work" had been done including fixed wiring tests and improvements to fire doors.

He added a management system around fire alarm testing and evacuation procedures still needed to be introduced once staff were in place.

Lee Petrak, trading standards and licensing manager at Blackpool Council, warned: "While some progress has been made, we are not in a position where the premises can legally be opened."

He added: "The fire service feel the risk will not be reduced to tolerable until they have seen there is proper management in the property."

The decision notice adds: "Mr Diamond’s regulatory history concerning this hotel is poor and in October 2022, over four years since service of the prohibition notice and four months since submission of the application, the prohibition notice remains in force and no clear date can be given as to when the fire risk at the property will be reduced to tolerable.

"The panel need to be satisfied that there will be no repeat of the events of 2018/19."

