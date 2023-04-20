Residents of Bloomfield ward will be directed to the stadium to cast their votes at the May 4 local elections.

It coincides with boundaries changes which have come into force ahead of polling day.

Why are boundaries changing?

People are urged to check which polling station they should use

The Local Government Boundary Commission regularly reviews ward boundaries to ensure they are fair, including that all councillors represent a similar number of residents.

The wards in Blackpool had not been reviewed since 2001.

What changes have been made?

The commission has decided to retain the 21 existing wards in the town, with each continuing to be represented by two councillors.

But of those, 15 have had their boundaries tweaked. Just six wards remain the same.

Consultation was held last July, and a Parliamentary order was made in December to agree the changes. To find out more go to – summary_12.pdf (lgbce.org.uk)

The ward changes can be seen here – Blackpool | LGBCE

What was the reaction from the consultation?

A total of 45 comments were received from residents and organisations, which were taken into account in shaping the new boundaries.

Comments included the changes meant people living on the same street were now part of the same ward.

For example, moving the boundary between Claremont and Brunswick wards to Talbot Road, has ensured Laburnam Street is no longer divided

Also, ensuring properties bordering Claremont Park and Claremont Community Primary School are in Claremont ward.

What does this mean for me?

As a result of the changes some people may find they are now in a different ward and may be voting at a different polling station.

The council is urging people to check the location on their polling card before going to vote.

There are 85 polling stations in Blackpool for the May election which are the usual mix of community centres, council offices, church halls etc.

For the first time, residents of Bloomfield ward will be casting their votes at Blackpool Football Club.