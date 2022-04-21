Blackpool FC fan Kath set to tackle biggest role yet as resort's next Mayor

Blackpool Mayor elect, Coun Kath Benson, left, and her sister Therese Clark, who will be Mayoress, at Kingscote Park, Blackpool .

Coun Kath Benson will be installed as first citizen at a town hall ceremony in May - 35 years after her late father Leo Pomfret took on the role in 1987.

And she will be keeping it in the family, with her sister Therese Clark accompanying her through the year as her Mayoress.

The pair, both Blackpool born and bred, are among five siblings with Coun Benson being the youngest, and spent their early lives on Banks Street where their parents ran a small guest house.

Mayor-elect Coun Kath Benson

Coun Benson said: "My dad was a big community person who gave a lot of time to Blackpool, and I think he would be very proud of me following in his footsteps.

"All the family are very proud. I love Blackpool and think it's a fantastic place to live. I work for a community nursing team and I know the length and breadth of it.

"It's such a diverse community and what makes Blackpool what it is, is the people who live here.

"I want my mayoral year to be about going out there and meeting people, and I'm also looking forward to seeing lots of street parties as part of the Jubilee celebrations this year."

Coun Kath Benson's father Leo Pomfret, who was Blackpool Mayor in 1987

Coun Benson represented Greenlands ward from 2000 to 2007, before being re-elected at a by-election in 2014 to represent Layton.

Since then she has risen through the ranks and will relinquish her role as cabinet member for community assets, community engagement and aspiration while she undertakes her mayoral duties.

When not at the Town Hall, which she admits is "an integral part of my life", she can be found at Bloomfield Road with husband Craig, with the two of them being season ticket holders at Blackpool FC – and often to be found at away games as well.

The couple, who have a daughter Chelsie and a grandaughter Ivy Rose, live in Layton, where Coun Benson can also be spotted walking her Jack Russell Paddy at nearby Kingscote Park.

She said: "I love Layton and it's nice to represent where you live as it's your community."

She will be Blackpool's first new mayor in three years, with Coun Amy Cross having remained in the role since 2019 as lockdowns and the Covid pandemic disrupted the civic calendar.

Streetlife, the Blackpool-based charity which supports young homeless people, will be her mayoral charity.

Coun Benson said: "I have followed Streetlife for many years, and it's not just the night shelter in the town centre, but the support which they offer, and all the work behind the scenes which is so important.

"It is a local charity which helps local young people, which I why I have chosen it.

"Amy has been a fantastic mayor and has brought something a bit different to the role. Everyone puts their own stamp on it."