Drivers could be asked to slow down to 20mph in Blackpool town centre as part of proposals to encourage more people to walk and cycle in the resort.

The possibility of creating a 20mph zone is among a raft of ideas put forward as part of a new Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan agreed by Blackpool Council's executive.

Pedestrians should be given more priority in Blackpool town centre, according to a new report | n/a

The 10-year strategy has been developed with partners including Lancashire County Council which has already introduced 20mph zones in some built-up areas.

It says Blackpool should "investigate potential for a 20mph speed limit across the town centre, along with associated traffic calming measures". The report says lower traffic speed "improves safety for all road users and fosters a more comfortable environment for walking, wheeling and cycling".

It should "be supported by traffic calming measures, as needed, to make the speed limit self-enforcing" and "an area-wide policy could be considered rather than on a street-by-street basis".

Other suggestions include creating more pedestrianised areas in the town centre, removing some on-street parking to 'reduce car dominance', and providing more pedestrian crossings on the Promenade.

Further steps to encourage walking and cycling could include creating quiet routes within the dense urban street network which people could choose in order to avoid more heavily trafficked routes.

Among the challenges faced in Blackpool include its 'complicated network' with a mix of one-way and pedestrianised streets, relatively high concentration of pedestrian collisions in the town centre area and "conflict between pedestrians and cyclists along the Promenade on existing shared facilities".

The strategy aims to double the number of people cycling at least once a week in Lancashire by 2028 to 268,000 adults, and to increase the number of people walking in the county by 10 per cent by 2028, with 873,000 adults walking at least once a week and 67,000 primary school aged children usually walking to school.