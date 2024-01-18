The council says its debt does not affect delivery of services

New research shows Blackpool Council currently has debt totalling nearly £211m – but council chiefs say the borrowing is vital to fund the town’s ambitious regeneration plans.An investigation by the BBC has found Blackpool Council’s debt amounted to £210,886,000 as of September 2023. This equates to £1,496 per resident.

Town hall leaders say the debt is manageable

Shared Data Unit analysis of data by the Department for Levelling Up shows UK councils owe a combined £97.8bn to lenders, equivalent to £1,455 per resident.It comes as six councils have now declared themselves effectively bankrupt due to spending pressures – Croydon, Slough, Thurrock, Birmingham, Woking and Nottingham.

Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said the town’s debt was not propping up services but was to pay for capital schemes.

She said: “The debt referenced in this report is planned borrowing as agreed in our treasury management strategy.Appropriate low-cost borrowing is used in order to finance the requirements of our capital strategy whilst attempting to ensure interest rate risk is mitigated. It is not used to fund council services.

“The regeneration schemes that are underway across the town wouldn’t be possible without borrowing money in this way. We determine our borrowing limits taking into account our financial situation, long-term plans and in particular what we think is affordable now and sustainable in the future. It is regularly monitored and reported publicly.”

The Holiday Inn is among projects funded through borrowing

Key regeneration schemes the council has borrowed money for include –