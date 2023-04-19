News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Council's highest paid officers are revealed as earning more than £1.2m between them

The annual wage bill for Blackpool Council’s chief officers has gone up again with 10 people on the pay roll now earning more than £100,000 – taking the total cost to around £1.23m.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST- 2 min read

Figures are published on the council’s website as part of its pledge towards transparency but have been highlighted this month by pressure group The Taxpayers Alliance.

Council tax to rise again in Blackpool as town hall leaders seek £23m of savings...
Chief executive Neil Jack is listed as taking home a remuneration package totalling nearly £170,000 for the financial year 2021/22 and is the highest paid officer.

Town hall chief officers pay has been highlightedTown hall chief officers pay has been highlighted
Director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura is listed as having remuneration totalling nearly £136,000. The figures include pension contributions.

Also earning more than £100,000 are the chief officers for children’s services, adult services, resources, community and environmental services, communications and regeneration, strategy, and governance and partnerships.

The Blackpool coroner is also listed as earning more than £100,000 as he is on the council’s pay-roll, although not an officer.

The total cost has increased from just over £1.1m in 2020/21.

Chief executive of Blackpool Council, Neil JackChief executive of Blackpool Council, Neil Jack
It comes after council tax has risen by five per cent for the coming financial year 2023/24 meaning the charge for an average band D property has increased to £2,170 – up from £2,063 last year.

The council has had to cut £23m from its budget this year with spending propped up by taking nearly £10m out of reserves

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Taxpayers facing a cost of living crisis want to know they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.

“With households having suffered through the pandemic and now struggling under colossal tax bills, the country needs councils to prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes.

“These figures will allow residents to judge town hall bosses for themselves and hold their local councils to account.”

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “The detail of salaries which are in excess of £50,000 can be found on our website and have been accessible there for many years. Salaries are set at appropriate market levels and are necessary to attract and retain the right staff.

“It is essential that we have staff who can run our services effectively ensuring our residents are looked after, supported and accessing the help they need.”

