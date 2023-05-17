Coun Jim Hobson, who was re-elected to represent Bloomfield ward at the May 4 local elections, has been administratively suspended.

The Labour Party confirmed the suspension but the reasons behind the measure have not been disclosed.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The party does not comment on internal party matters and any complaints from party members are investigated in line with our rules and procedures.”

Blackpool Town Hall

Prior to the elections, Coun Hobson served as cabinet member for children’s social care and schools, and had helped oversee improvements which saw children’s services rated as ‘requires improvement’ in February this year, following its previous ’inaequate’ rating.

Labour retook control of Blackpool Council at the local elections after winning 28 of the 42 seats, with the Conservatives winning 14.

Coun Hobson has not responded to a request for a comment.

