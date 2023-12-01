Blackpool Council’s leader has given a reassurance the resort is not in danger of going bankrupt despite overspending on social care.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun Lynn Williams told a meeting of the full council the town hall was now forecast to overspend on its current budget by £1.1m – compared to previous forecasts of £4.9m.

There is also a revised forecast for working balances (money held in reserve) of £5.6m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Nottingham City Council became the latest local authority to issue a section 114 notice, effectively declaring itself bankrupt and only able to fund essential services.

Pressure has eased on Town Hall finances

However the meeting heard financial challenges remained with spending on children’s social care over budget by £6m, while adult social care is expected to overspend by £3.5m. School transport is set to overspend by £500,000.

But savings of nearly £3m have been made in other services, £2.2m no longer needs to be transferred to reserves and the cost of staff pay rises will be offset by savings on electricity tariffs.

Coun Paul Galley, leader of the Conservative group, said it still felt like a “sticking plaster” was hiding the “real issues”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We need to reform what we are doing with children’s services and adult services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Williams said the issues Blackpool faced in funding social care reflected challenges all councils were trying to tackle.

She said: “It is incredibly clear to government that both adult and children’s services need additional investment.”

Coun Williams said the government was investing in tax cuts ahead of funding council services properly.

Around 40 councils have been reported as declaring or being about to formally declare financial difficulties.