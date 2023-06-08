The main overspends in 2022/23 are in Children’s Services due to high care costs for some children, and in Growth and Prosperity due to delayed projects.

In 2021/22 the budget overspend was substantially less at £218,000 but was offset by Covid grants, while borrowing costs have also gone up this year.

Town hall finances are under pressure

£10m has been put in to this year’s budget from reserves to help plug some of the spending gaps, but council leader Coun Lynn Williams warned in January “this is not a sustainable way forward and is not something we would be able to repeat in coming years.”

The council’s Growth and Prosperity department has overspent by nearly £6m mainly due to “the delayed delivery of income on a number of projects.”

These include hold ups on the £34m Holiday Inn and tramway terminal, which mean the hotel is now not due to open until early next year.

A report going to the council’s executive on Monday June 12 adds: “This income is likely to be obtained in 2023/24.”

Increased borrowing costs of £1.5m have also contributed to the £5.9m overspend.

The other main culprit is Children’s Services, which has overspent by £5m “mainly due to the additional support required following the breakdown of high cost placements”.

Additional costs have also added up due to the number of children being placed in care for the first time, outstripping the children being taken out of statutory care.

It comes after Children’s Services overspent by £4.4m in 2021/22.

Adult care has overspent by £1.8m with pressures including an increase in demand for short term care packages.

This year the council has had to find an extra £23m to fund services, and increased council tax by five per cent as part of a package of measures to make ends meet.

Coun Williams has repeatedly highlighted the need for central government to provide more support for cash-strapped councils.